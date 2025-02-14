TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to add Meteor missiles to its inventory alongside Eurofighter jets
Greece opposed the Meteor missile sale to Türkiye, but France's Macron rejected Mitsotakis' request to block it, Greek media reports
Türkiye to add Meteor missiles to its inventory alongside Eurofighter jets
The Meteor missile is a European-origin, long-range, next-generation air-to-air missile. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 14, 2025

The Turkish Defence Ministry (MSB) has announced that Türkiye plans to add the Meteor missile to its inventory as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project.

“The Meteor missile is a European-origin, long-range, next-generation air-to-air missile. As part of the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project, we plan to include Meteor missiles in our inventory.

As we have always stated, our priority is domestic and national weapons and systems. In this context, we also aim to strengthen our Air Force with the GOKHAN air-to-air missile, which we are currently developing as an equivalent to the Meteor missile," MSB sources said on Thursday.

"Until the GOKHAN missile enters the inventory, efforts to procure the Meteor missile alongside Eurofighter aircraft continue smoothly.,” they added.

The statement was made as Greek media reported on Athens' reaction and its apparent efforts to block the planned missile purchase from France.

RelatedTürkiye awaits price offer for Eurofighter Typhoon procurement

Macron rebuffs Greek plea

Greek media reported on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' request to block the sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye .

During their meeting at the Paris AI Summit, Macron indicated that halting the sale of Meteor air-to-air missiles to Türkiye would not be possible, according to daily EFSYN.

He emphasised that the missile deal extends beyond French jurisdiction, as the weapons are manufactured by the six-country European consortium MBDA with the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

Athens reportedly intends to approach the other consortium member nations in an attempt to prevent the missile sale to Ankara.

Bolstering air defence

In its efforts to bolster its air defence, Türkiye is engaged in negotiations to acquire up to 40 EF-2000 Eurofighter jets to enhance its air force in the face of growing regional threats. The Meteor missiles are reportedly included in the proposed Eurofighter package.

Greece, which has recently stepped up its own military procurements through programs including F-16 fleet modernisation and the purchase of French-made Rafael jets equipped with Meteor missiles, strongly opposes the sale to Türkiye.

On January 29, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias summoned the French ambassador and military attache in Athens to express the country's firm opposition to the deal.

Subsequently, on February 4, Mitsotakis sought clarification from Macron regarding the missile negotiations during their meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels.

Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us