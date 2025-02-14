Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the approval of forced displacement completely unacceptable and described it as pure brutality, referring to US President Donald Trump's proposal for the future of Palestine's Gaza.

Discussing the United States' approach to the Middle East, Erdogan criticised its miscalculations, remarking, "One should not disregard the region's history, values, and heritage."

"We expect Trump to fulfil the promise he made before the election. He should take steps to build peace, not start a new war," Erdogan told journalists on Friday on his return flight from the Pakistani capital Islamabad, where he concluded a three-country Asia tour.

"Gaza is a wound in our hearts. We are working tirelessly to ease that pain and heal the wound. Sadly, the Islamic world has yet to take collective action on this issue."

Erdogan also addressed Zionist influence in US foreign policy, warning, "Taking lies of Zionists seriously and tampering with the dynamics of this region will do nothing but deepen existing wounds. This is the wrong path."

Firm stance against terrorism

On Syria, Erdogan emphasised the importance of territorial control, asserting, ''For unity and stability to be ensured, it is essential for the administration to have control over the entire country."

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s firm stance against terrorist organisations in the region: "We have not allowed groups that pose a threat to our country to find shelter or a chance to survive in northern Syria, and we never will."

"They must understand they have no place here. Otherwise, we will not hesitate to take action to make this reality clear to them."

On upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on a potential end to the war in Ukraine, Erdogan said he hoped the meeting paves the way to a "positive outcome."

On economic ties with China, Erdogan announced new investment plans in Türkiye’s automotive sector.

"We have made an agreement with a Chinese company. There are attempts to establish a factory in (Türkiye's western province) Manisa. Another Chinese brand is also planning to set up a factory in (northern province) Samsun."