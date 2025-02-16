TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish, Iraqi officials meet to develop water infrastructure cooperation
"First meeting of Joint High Committee for development of cooperation with regards to Iraq’s water infrastructure", says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish, Iraqi officials meet to develop water infrastructure cooperation
Turkish, Iraqi officials meet in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation on water infrastructure. / Photo: AA
February 16, 2025

Turkish and Iraqi officials have met in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation on Iraq's water infrastructure.

“(Turkish) Deputy Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci and Abdul Karim Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council of Iraq, co-chaired the First Meeting of the Joint High Committee for the development of cooperation with regards to Iraq’s water infrastructure, in Baghdad,” Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on X on Sunday.

Later, on Sunday, Ekinci met with Iraqi Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab Abdullah in Baghdad, according to a separate X post from the ministry.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on joint efforts and cooperation possibilities in the field of water, it added.

RelatedTürkiye urges Iraq to designate PKK a terror group
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us