Turkish and Iraqi officials have met in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation on Iraq's water infrastructure.

“(Turkish) Deputy Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci and Abdul Karim Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council of Iraq, co-chaired the First Meeting of the Joint High Committee for the development of cooperation with regards to Iraq’s water infrastructure, in Baghdad,” Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on X on Sunday.

Later, on Sunday, Ekinci met with Iraqi Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab Abdullah in Baghdad, according to a separate X post from the ministry.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on joint efforts and cooperation possibilities in the field of water, it added.