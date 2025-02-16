At least nine people have died in the most recent round of harsh weather to pummel the US, including eight people in Kentucky who died as creeks swelled from heavy rain and water-covered roads.

"Even with the incredible response that we've seen, we can confirm that we've lost at least eight Kentuckians due to this weather event," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a news conference on Sunday.

Beshear said he believes this number is going to grow and added there have been more than 1,000 water rescues in the state.

"We hope it doesn't grow quickly or grow much larger, but one way you can help us out to ensure we have as few fatalities as possible is don't get on the roadways. Give time for the water to go down. So many of these fatalities were due to attempts to drive through water and through moving water," he added.

Excessive rainfall on Sunday continues in Eastern US, causing flooding and road closures across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Earlier, Beshear said the statewide impact of the flooding is "massive."

"Kentucky, we are seeing dangerous and life-threatening conditions across the state, and things are only going to get tougher due to widespread flooding and incoming weather," Beshear said on X.

He also said evacuations are continuing as severe weather will continue through the day.

"Please be careful if you have to travel," he warned, adding there are more than 300 road closures.

The Governor said he wrote to President Donald Trump to request an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky " due to the severe weather and impacts across our state," which would make federal funding available to affected areas.

In Atlanta, a person was killed when a large tree fell on a home early Sunday, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Scott Powell.

'Life-threatening cold'

Elsewhere, bone-chilling cold is expected for the Northern Plains near the Canadian border. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures in the Dakotas and Minnesota of minus 40 Celsius to minus 45.6 C are expected.

Meteorologists said the US was about to get its 10th and coldest polar vortex stretching event this season, with the northern Rockies and northern Plains first in line. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the US and Europe.

The National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening cold" in the northern Plains, with temperatures dropping to minus 34 Celsius or lower on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Avalanche warnings were issued for numerous areas of the Rocky Mountains stretching from Colorado to Washington state, with the danger rated highest in Utah.