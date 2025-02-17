WORLD
UK ready to send troops to Ukraine — Starmer
"I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way," Starmer says.
Starmer confirms he would join a top-level meeting to be held in Paris on Monday to address growing concerns over US efforts to end the war in Ukraine./ Photo: Reuters Archive
February 17, 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he was ready to send troops to Ukraine if it was needed to ensure the security of Britain and Europe.

The UK was playing a leading role in supporting Kiev in the war against Russia, which "also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary," Starmer wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

"I do not say that lightly," Starmer added, saying he felt "very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way. "

"But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine's security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country."

Starmer confirmed he would join a top-level meeting to be held in Paris on Monday to address growing concerns over US efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Related'I will never accept any decision between US, Russia about Ukraine': Kiev

US-UK coordination

He also said that he would be meeting US President Donald Trump "in the coming days", adding the UK had "a unique role" to play in ensuring Europe and the United States work closely together.

"US support will remain critical and a US security guarantee is essential for a lasting peace, because only the US can deter (President Vladimir) Putin from attacking again," Starmer said.

The heads of government of Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark are all expected at the meeting ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

European countries fear that if Ukraine is forced into a bad deal by Washington, then that will leave Putin claiming victory and the continent at the mercy of an emboldened Moscow.

"We are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent," Starmer warned in his article.

"This is not only a question about the future of Ukraine — it is existential for Europe as a whole."

Starmer said that Ukraine's path to NATO membership is "irreversible," also emphasising that European countries must increase defense spending and take on a "greater role" within the alliance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
