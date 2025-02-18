WORLD
Trump claims Ukraine started the war against Russia
"Today I heard, 'Oh, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years, you should have ended it... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," Trump says.
February 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Ukraine started the war against Russia in February 2022.

"Today I heard, 'Oh, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years, you should have ended it... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," said Trump on Tuesday.

"It's a senseless war. It should have never happened. It would have never happened if I was president. And it's a shame to see," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"I think people are going to be surprised at how many people, not only soldiers, have been killed in Ukraine. A lot more people than you think."

Trump's remarks came after a US delegation established a working dialogue with Russia about Ukraine during talks in Riyadh earlier in the day.

He said he is "much more confident" in a peace deal after the talks and said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

'A reminder no one needs'

Sean Savett, who was spokesperson for the White House National Security Council under former President Joe Biden, said in a social media post that Russia started the war.

"Sounds like Trump bought Putin's propaganda hook, line, and sinker," he said.

"A reminder no one should need: Putin started the war by invading Ukraine unprovoked, and his forces have committed war crimes against the Ukrainian people. Russia is the party responsible for this war continuing."

Trump blasted former US president Joe Biden for how he handled the war, saying he has the power to end it.

Trump also said Ukraine should hold elections. "That's not a Russia thing, that's something coming from me and coming from many other countries also," he said.

He continued to take aim at Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying "he's down at 4 percent approval rating."

