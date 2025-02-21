At his first staff meeting, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new health secretary, signalled his intention to scrutinise the potential overmedication of children and the risks of antidepressants, according to an attendee.

His remarks aligned with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump the previous week, establishing the Make America Healthy Again Commission, which Kennedy now chairs.

Tasked with tackling chronic disease—particularly among children—the commission will assess whether selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are being overprescribed, with Trump requesting a report on their prevalence and potential risks.

Kennedy Jr. launched an investigation into the potential role of antidepressants in the rise of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and obesity.

Kennedy claims that SSRIs, the most commonly prescribed class of antidepressants, may contribute to public health crises—alongside vaccines and pesticides. His views have raised alarms in a country where at least one in ten people rely on these medications.

The commission overseeing this investigation has been primarily tasked with developing a strategy focused on children’s health within six months.

However, given Kennedy’s long-standing criticism of SSRIs, many fear this initiative could pave the way for restrictive policies, potentially leaving millions of mental health patients without essential medication.

To date, Kennedy’s lack of medical training has done little to bolster confidence in his scientific judgment. The US Health Secretary has a history of promoting controversial views.

Kennedy’s past remarks on antidepressants

In 2024, Kennedy suggested that the rise in school shootings could be linked to antidepressant use. He argued that while guns have always been available, mass shootings only began occurring after the introduction of SSRIs.

“There’s no time in American history or human history that kids were going to schools and shooting their classmates. It happened coterminous with the schools and shooting their classmates. It happened coterminous with the introduction of these drugs—Prozac and others,” Kennedy said then.

The backlash was swift.

Critics accused him of deflecting attention from one of America’s most pressing issues. American journalist Liz Plank likened his logic to blaming car accidents on airbags.

“It’s a spectacular failure of logic. Guns don’t kill people, but Lexapro apparently does,” she wrote.

Plank also pointed out that while SSRIs are prescribed worldwide, the US remains an outlier in its mass shooting epidemic.

Public frustration grew as hundreds took to social media to share personal stories about the vital role antidepressants have played in their lives.

“I wouldn’t be alive without my antipsychotics and antidepressants,” oneperson posted on X.

“It’s disturbing to see our government focus more on restricting medication than enacting real gun control.”

What are SSRIs?

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) are a class of medications commonly prescribed to treat depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Common SSRIs include Prozac, Zoloft, and Lexapro.

These drugs work by increasing serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in regulating mood, emotions, and sleep. They block serotonin reabsorption in neurons, leaving more available in the brain to enhance communication between nerve cells—helping to alleviate symptoms of mood disorders.

Are antidepressants more addictive than heroin?

Kennedy, who has openly spoken about his past heroin addiction, has claimed that quitting antidepressants is more difficult than quitting heroin—an assertion not supported by scientific evidence.

“I know people, including members of my family, who’ve had a much worse time getting off of SSRIs than they have getting off of heroin,” Kennedy said during his Senate confirmation hearing on January 30.

However, decades of research contradict his words. The DSM-5, the diagnostic manual used by psychiatrists, distinguishes antidepressant discontinuation syndrome from addiction.

Unlike addictive substances, antidepressants do not induce compulsive drug-seeking behaviour or cravings despite harmful consequences—key characteristics of addiction.

Addiction vs. dependence

While SSRIs can cause withdrawal symptoms, they are not classified as addictive.

Identifying the source of withdrawal symptoms can be challenging, as they may be mistaken for the return of the original mental health condition.

“People trying to come off antidepressants who experience these types of symptoms sometimes believe their depression has returned and will start taking their antidepressant pills again,” writes Colin Davidson, Professor of Neuropharmacology.

This is known as antidepressant discontinuation syndrome, in which abruptly stopping SSRIs can lead to withdrawal symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, anxiety, nausea, and mood disturbances.

However, withdrawal symptoms from SSRIs differ significantly from those experienced by individuals discontinuing heroin.

A study published in Addictive Behaviours found that withdrawal incidence rates among heroin users range from 27% to 86%, with a weighted average of 56%.

In contrast, research on antidepressants suggests that approximately 20% of patients experience discontinuation syndrome after abruptly stopping or significantly reducing their SSRI dosage.

Kennedy’s alternative: “Wellness Farms”

Kennedy’s proposed alternative to antidepressants is no less controversial. He has suggested establishing “wellness farms” in rural areas where individuals with drug addictions—or those convicted of drug offenses—could stay for free.

These farms would promote organic food and lifestyle changes, which Kennedy believes could address behavioural issues and chronic illnesses.

“I’m going to make it so people can go—if you’re convicted of a drug offense or if you have a drug problem—you can go to one of these places for free. They’re going to grow their own food, organic food, high-quality food, because a lot of behavioural issues are food-related. A lot of the illnesses are food-related,” Kennedy said on July 16, 2024.

Critics say that Kennedy’s plan lacks scientific backing and could leave vulnerable individuals without access to evidence-based treatments.

They also highlight that patients with serious mental health disorders are unlikely to benefit from forced isolation in rural settings—especially given the stigma surrounding their conditions.

While the notion of chemical imbalances as the sole cause of mental health issues, including depression, is being reconsidered, the effectiveness of antidepressants remains well supported by scientific evidence.

Clinical studies indicate that approximately 50% of people taking antidepressants experience an improvement in their symptoms within six to eight weeks, compared to about 30% of those taking a placebo.

The debate is far from over, but for many, the prospect of living without Prozac or similar drugs remains a potentially debilitating risk.