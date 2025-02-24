BIZTECH
Apple to invest $500B in US, add 20,000 new jobs
The move by the tech giant aligns with US President Trump's push for domestic manufacturing, amid his tariff policies aimed at encouraging US-based production.
Apple said it would hire around 20,000 staff, mostly focused on research and development, silicon engineering, software development, AI and machine learning. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 24, 2025

Apple has said it will spend more than $500 billion in the United States over the next four years and hire 20,000 staff, an announcement likely to please President Donald Trump who has pushed US companies to shift manufacturing home.

"Apple today announced its largest-ever spend commitment, with plans to spend and invest more than $500 billion in the US over the next four years," the Silicon Valley-based tech giant said on Monday.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook said: "We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future."

Apple said it would hire around 20,000 staff, mostly focused on research and development, silicon engineering, software development, AI and machine learning.

It plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, in 2026 that will assemble servers that "play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence" - part of the company's AI products - and would create "thousands of jobs."

An Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit is also on the cards to "help companies transition to advanced manufacturing."

'Hundreds of billions of dollars'

Monday's announcement comes days after Trump said that Apple plans to invest "hundreds of billions of dollars" in the US as he trumpeted the success of his tariff plan in boosting the American economy.

The Republican president has wielded tariffs - customs duties on imported goods - as a trade weapon, slapping 10 percent levies on goods from China and threatening them on products including semiconductors, cars and pharmaceuticals.

His administration argues the higher costs will encourage companies to manufacture in the United States instead.

Critics argue that tariffs could raise prices for consumers.

Apple's suppliers already manufacture silicon in 24 factories across 12 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
