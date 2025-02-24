President Donald Trump said he was hopeful that Russia's war in Ukraine was nearing an endgame as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the third anniversary of the war.

Trump, in broad-ranging comments on the state of the conflict, said on Monday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine to keep the peace. He also expressed hope that the conflict could end within weeks and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would soon come to the US to sign a deal to give the US access to Ukraine's critical minerals to help repay some of the $180 billion in American aid that's been sent to Kiev since the start of the war.

"It looks like we're getting very close," Trump told reporters at the start of his bilateral meeting with Macron. He added that Zelenskyy could potentially visit Washington this week or next to sign the deal.

Trump and Macron earlier on Monday participated in a virtual meeting with fellow Group of Seven leaders to discuss the war.

Ukraine is also looking for future security guarantees as part of any agreement. Trump, however, did not say whether the emerging deal would include American security guarantees.

"Europe is going to make sure nothing happens," Trump said.

The anniversary — and talks — come at an unnerving moment for much of Europe, witnessing a dramatic shift in American foreign policy with Trump's return to power.

Related Trump's frustration with Zelenskyy is 'multifold' — US official

'Europe must do more'

Just over a month into his second term, the "America First" president has cast an enormous shadow over what veteran US diplomats and former government officials had regarded as America's calming presence of global stability and continuity.

Macron, at a joint press conference with Trump following their meeting, said their talks were productive and acknowledged that European nations must do more "for security in Europe, for defence in Europe, and to more fairly share the security burden that your country has been carrying for so many years."

"Europe is very clear-eyed about this. We know what we need to do as Europeans, given the threats surrounding us and the responsibilities that we must shoulder," he added.

He also said that Trump has a good reason to re-engage Putin.

But Macron also warned against capitulating to Russia.

"This peace must not mean a surrender of Ukraine," Macron said. "It must not mean a ceasefire without guarantees. This peace must allow for Ukrainian sovereignty."

Later, he warned Trump to "be careful" in negotiations.

"We want peace, and I think the initiative of President Trump is a very positive one. But my message was to say, 'Be careful,' because we need something substantial for Ukraine…for the security of Europe and France," Macron said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump said he believed Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential deal to end Russia's war there. "Yeah, he will accept it," Trump said. "I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he's not looking for more war."

Putin said on Monday that he has not discussed resolving the conflict in Ukraine in detail with Trump, nor did Russian and American negotiating teams when they met in Saudi Arabia last week.

Putin also said Russia does not rule out European countries participating in a peace settlement.

Meanwhile, the United States on Monday failed to get the UN General Assembly to approve its resolution urging an end to the war without mentioning Moscow's aggression.

The assembly approved a duelling European-backed Ukrainian resolution demanding Russia immediately withdraw from Ukraine.

The friction between Trump and Zelenskyy follows a public spat, with Trump calling Zelenskyy a "dictator" and claiming Kiev started the war.

Asked on Monday if he thought Putin was also a dictator, Trump demurred.

"I don't use those words lightly," Trump said.