World leaders congratulate Erdogan on his birthday
President Erdogan receives birthday congratulations from several world leaders including those from Serbia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Greece, Uzbekistan, UAE, and Italy during a series of phone calls.
February 26, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received birthday congratulations from multiple world leaders during a series of diplomatic telephone conversations, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

The conversations, which also addressed bilateral relations and regional issues, highlighted Türkiye's diplomatic engagement across different regions and political spheres.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was among those who extended his congratulations during a call that focused on strengthening relations between Türkiye and Serbia.

President Erdogan expressed hope for the swift formation of a new government in Serbia and conveyed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The Turkish leader also emphasised expectations for increased cooperation in defence industry projects and expressed concern regarding Vucic's recent car accident on February 8th, offering his well-wishes for recovery.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev similarly congratulated President Erdogan during their conversation about bilateral ties and regional matters, reinforcing the historically strong alliance between the two nations.

The birthday wishes continued with calls from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

