Syria inks $7B power deal with Qatar-led consortium
The power deal includes the construction of four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts, along with a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant in southern Syria.
A drone view shows the power plant in Aleppo, Syria. / Reuters
May 29, 2025

Syria signs $7B energy deal with consortium of Qatari, Turkish, and US companies, aiming to rebuild the country's war-torn power grid and increase electricity supply across the country.

The agreement involves building four combined-cycle gas turbine power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts, plus a 1,000 MW solar power plant in southern Syria.

Construction is expected to begin after final agreements and financial close, and is targeted to finish within three years for the gas plants and less than two years for the solar plant.

After 14 years of war, Syria’s electricity sector has been suffering from severe damage to its grid and power stations, ageing infrastructure, and persistent fuel shortages, generating only 1.6 gigawatts of electricity today, down from 9.5 gigawatts before 2011.

The pipeline will allow the supply of 6 million cubic meters of gas per day to power plants in Syria, the energy minister says.

