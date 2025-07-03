Iran has reopened most of its airports and airspace after a full closure last month due to conflict with Israel, according to state media.

Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports, along with others in the north, east, west and south, are now operational and ready to handle flights, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Flights will operate between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm local time, authorities said, with the exception of Isfahan and Tabriz, where infrastructure upgrades are still underway.

The Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency said the country’s airspace is now open for international transit flights during the same daylight hours.

Iran closed its skies entirely on June 13 after Israeli air strikes triggered retaliatory missile fire.

A ceasefire between the two sides came into effect on June 24.

Iran had already reopened airspace in its eastern regions and had expanded access for international overflights following the truce.

Flight disruptions and rising costs

For the first time in years, the global aviation map has undergone sudden and costly changes.

Airlines have been forced to reroute flights, leading to longer travel times and higher operational costs — a burden felt by both carriers and passengers.

Major international airlines diverted routes away from large areas of Middle Eastern airspace to avoid the risks posed by escalating military tensions and ongoing missile exchanges in the region.