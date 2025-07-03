WORLD
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Ukrainian officials say Russian drones and artillery hit towns in Donetsk and triggered a rooftop blaze in the capital, where residents sheltered underground.
In eastern Ukraine, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said Russian strikes hit multiple towns. / Reuters
July 3, 2025

Russian drone and artillery attacks have targeted Ukraine’s capital and towns in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others, Ukrainian officials said.

In the capital, officials said drones triggered hours-long air alerts and set fire to the roof of a 16-storey apartment block.

No injuries were reported.

"In Kiev, there has been a prolonged air alert all evening due to a Russian UAV attack," said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko also confirmed the incident.

A video on local media showed residents sheltering in subway stations.

In eastern Ukraine, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said Russian strikes hit multiple towns, damaging homes and infrastructure.

He said drones and artillery were used in the attacks and claimed Russian forces continue to target populated areas.

Several civilians were also evacuated, according to officials.

The claims could not be independently verified, and Russia has not commented.

Ukrainian concern as US suspends arms shipments

The United States' decision to suspend weapons deliveries to Ukraine — including air defence systems — has heightened anxiety in Kiev, as Russia intensifies its drone and missile attacks, which some military analysts describe as the largest since the war began more than three years ago.

The Pentagon has downplayed the move, framing it as part of a broader review of overseas arms transfers and ongoing military aid to Ukraine, in line with Washington’s evolving defence priorities.

US President Donald Trump also weighed in, accusing President Joe Biden of depleting the country's weapons stockpile by sending large quantities to Ukraine.

"Biden emptied our stockpiles to send weapons to Ukraine — we need to ensure we have enough for ourselves," Trump said.

He added that while the US had not suspended weapons already destined for Ukraine, the current situation requires careful assessment of remaining reserves.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
