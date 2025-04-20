WORLD
2 min read
Syria receives first wheat shipment at Latakia Port since fall of Assad regime
There was no details regarding shipment’s origin or quantity of wheat onboard.
Syria receives first wheat shipment at Latakia Port since fall of Assad regime
A drone view shows port of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria March 11, 2025. / Reuters
April 20, 2025

A cargo ship carrying wheat docked at the Port of Latakia in northwestern Syria, marking the country’s first such arrival since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime last year.

“The first wheat shipment has arrived at Latakia Port following Syria’s liberation and the fall of the former regime,” the state news agency SANA said on Sunday.

The broadcaster, however, did not disclose the shipment’s origin or the quantity of wheat onboard.

In March, the Syrian government issued tenders to purchase 200,000 tons of wheat, the largest procurement effort since the ousting of the Assad regime, according to local media.

Following the collapse of the former regime in December, Russia suspended its wheat exports to Syria, ending years of steady supply during Assad's rule.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had delivered 500 tons of flour to Syria under the “Grain from Ukraine” humanitarian aid initiative, in coordination with the World Food Programme.

Syria is rising from the ashes of Assad’s tyranny. What’s next?

People acknowledge the tough road ahead and are determined to reclaim their country, one reform at a time. Here’s their perspective on the nation’s rebirth.

🔗

Meanwhile, the newly established Syrian administration has been working to secure the nation’s wheat needs and restore trade ties, especially with neighboring Türkiye.

In February, Erhan Gunhan Ulusoy, head of the Turkish Flour Industrialists’ Federation, told Anadolu that Türkiye is expected to export over 400,000 tons of wheat flour to Syria in 2025.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.

A transitional administration was formed in Syria in late January, dissolving the constitution, security services, armed factions, parliament, and the Baath Party.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us