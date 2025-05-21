WORLD
3 min read
EU, UK rain down on Russia with new wave of sanctions
UK has joined the EU in escalating sanctions against Russia, following a large drone attack on Ukrainian cities.
EU, UK rain down on Russia with new wave of sanctions
EU continues to tighten sanctions against Russia. / Reuters
5 hours ago

The UK on Tuesday announced a sweeping package of 100 new sanctions targeting Russia’s military, energy, financial sectors, and information operations, in response to Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

This came as Russia launched its largest drone attack of the war, launching 273 drones on Ukrainian cities on Saturday, including a deadly strike on a bus in Sumy that reportedly killed nine civilians.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the strikes, saying: “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s latest strikes once again show his true colours as a warmonger. We urge him to agree a full, unconditional ceasefire right away so there can be talks on a just and lasting peace.”

The new sanctions aim to disrupt supply chains for Russian weapons systems like the Iskander missile.

The UK is also targeting 46 financial institutions, the St Petersburg Currency Exchange, and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency for aiding sanctions evasion.

Additional measures targeted the Kremlin’s “information war,” with 14 new sanctions against members of the Social Design Agency (SDA), expanding previous UK actions against the Kremlin-linked group.

Eighteen more ships in Russia’s “shadow fleet” and several of its enablers, including British national John Michael Ormerod and two Russian tanker captains, were also sanctioned.

These actions follow 110 similar sanctions announced earlier this month.

The UK said it is working with international partners to tighten the Oil Price Cap and review the current $60 limit to further restrict Russia’s critical oil revenues.

TRT Global - No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum — Kremlin spokesperson

Dmitry Peskov says everyone wants to strike a memorandum quickly, but the process will be complex.

🔗

EU slaps Russia with another wave of sanctions

Separately, the European Union on Tuesday formally adopted a new round of sanctions on Russia targeting its "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and threatened more punishment for Moscow for not agreeing on a Ukraine truce.

"The EU has approved its 17th sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet ships," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

"More sanctions on Russia are in the works. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response."

The latest sanctions against the Kremlin have been in the pipeline for weeks and were already approved by EU countries last week.

Brussels has already put a fresh package of measures on the table as leaders have threatened Moscow with "massive sanctions" for dragging its heels on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The 17th package includes blacklisting nearly 200 more tankers in Russia's "shadow fleet" in a bid to curtail Moscow's ability to export oil.

It also included imposing asset freezes and visa bans on dozens more Russian officials.

In addition, the EU also took further measures targeting Russia over alleged "hybrid attacks" in the bloc.

TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine agree to largest prisoner swap in Türkiye-brokered peace talks

A Türkiye-mediated meeting in Istanbul saw rare progress in Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, with both sides agreeing to a major prisoner swap, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called it “an important day for world peace.”

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Venezuela frees US Air Force veteran, Trump envoy says
Venezuela frees US Air Force veteran, Trump envoy says
Trump admin deports Asian immigrants to South Sudan in defiance of court order
Trump admin deports Asian immigrants to South Sudan in defiance of court order
Türkiye, US committed to increase cooperation on stability in Syria — statement
Türkiye, US committed to increase cooperation on stability in Syria — statement
Report: Israel preparing strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, US intelligence says
Report: Israel preparing strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, US intelligence says
Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan
Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan
Report: Conservative group plans to dismantle pro-Palestinian movement in the US
Report: Conservative group plans to dismantle pro-Palestinian movement in the US
EU to review cooperation deal with Israel over Gaza genocide
EU to review cooperation deal with Israel over Gaza genocide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
TRT World wins Silver at 2025 Telly Awards for its 'Disenfranchised Americans' series
TRT World wins Silver at 2025 Telly Awards for its 'Disenfranchised Americans' series
Israel is killing Palestinian babies in Gaza 'for a hobby': ex-military general
Israel is killing Palestinian babies in Gaza 'for a hobby': ex-military general
UK halts trade talks with Israel over Gaza offensive
UK halts trade talks with Israel over Gaza offensive
EU lifts sanctions on Syria to support post-war rebuilding
EU lifts sanctions on Syria to support post-war rebuilding
Khartoum is fully cleared of RSF: Sudanese army
Khartoum is fully cleared of RSF: Sudanese army
Türkiye calls for global collaboration under 'Producing Health Model' at World Health Assembly
Türkiye calls for global collaboration under 'Producing Health Model' at World Health Assembly
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us