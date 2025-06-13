Speculations and theories swirled online after Netanyahu’s official aircraft, known as the ‘Wing of Zion’, was spotted at the Athens airport on Friday afternoon, barely a few hours after Tel Aviv launched military strikes deep into Iranian territory.

Users on Platform X tracked the flight’s route, timing, and eventual landing in Greece using publicly available data from the aviation monitoring service FlightRadar24.

However, it was not clear whether Netanyahu or any of his family was on the plane.

In response to escalating hostilities, Greece’s highest foreign and defence policy council, KYSEA, was slated to convene under the leadership of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry has issued a safety advisory to nationals in Israel, urging them to remain close to shelters and heed local authority instructions. The advisory comes as Israel shuts down its airspace and halts all flights at Ben Gurion Airport.

The Greek Crisis Management Unit has been activated, with emergency contact lines and embassy support available for citizens in Tel Aviv.

Athens stopover raises questions

As tensions rise following Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran, the unexpected presence of Netanyahu’s aircraft in Athens has sparked intense speculation.

Observers point to several possible strategic motives behind the move, including enhanced security protocols and potential diplomatic or military planning.

One possible explanation is that the move serves as a preemptive safety measure . With the heightened risk of Iranian retaliation, Israeli authorities may be implementing enhanced security protocols to safeguard senior leadership.

Positioning Netanyahu’s aircraft in Athens could be a calculated step to remove it from potential missile or drone strike zones targeting Israeli air infrastructure.

There is also speculation that Netanyahu may have travelled to Athens with members of his family as a precautionary measure. In situations involving credible threats of retaliation, it is not unusual for national leaders to temporarily relocate key figures, particularly if intelligence suggests a heightened risk of targeted attacks.

While Israeli authorities have not confirmed his whereabouts, the timing and destination of the flight have raised questions about whether this move was part of a broader security strategy to shield the prime minister and his inner circle.

A third possible explanation points to backchannel diplomatic efforts. Reports of US aircraft personnel being repositioned overnight suggest preparations for a potential Iranian counterstrike .

In this context, Athens may have been selected as a neutral and secure location for high-level, in-person coordination between Prime Minister Netanyahu and American military or intelligence officials.

With no official statement confirming Prime Minister Netanyahu’s location or the purpose of the flight, questions continue to mount over the true motive behind the Athens stopover.

Is this a protective measure in anticipation of further escalation, a discreet diplomatic engagement with Western allies, or a signal of deeper strategic manoeuvring?

Will Greece arrest Netanhayu?

There is also speculation whether Athens will act on the arrest warrant against Netanyahu issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) if the Israeli premier is indeed in Athens.

The ICC had issued warrants against Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for their roles in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

However, many pointed out Greece’s non-committal stance immediately after the ICC warrants , in November 2024.

In a press conference following the ICC’s announcement, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis refrained from confirming whether such a warrant would be enforced, stating instead that “such decisions do not help and will not solve any problems”.

Marinakis had drawn a distinction between Israel and other states under ICC scrutiny, arguing that Israel had suffered a terrorist attack and should not be equated with countries that initiated hostilities.

His remarks signalled Athens’ political position on the matter—critical of the ICC decision and supportive of Israel’s security narrative—making it highly improbable that Greek authorities would act on the warrant during Netanyahu’s stopover.