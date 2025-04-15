WORLD
Putin open to 'permanent peace' deal with Ukraine: Trump envoy
Despite repeated talks, Trump has failed to win Kremlin concessions on a ceasefire, even after his envoy met Putin in Saint Petersburg on Friday—their third meeting since his return to the White House.
Witkoff said during a Fox News interview televised on Monday that he sees a peace deal "emerging". / AP
April 15, 2025

US President Donald Trump's special envoy has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was open to a "permanent peace" deal with Ukraine, following talks seeking to end the more than three-year war.

Trump has been pressing Moscow and Kiev to agree to a ceasefire but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin, despite repeated negotiations between Russian and US officials.

On Friday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Saint Petersburg - their third meeting since the Republican leader returned to the White House in January.

Witkoff said during a Fox News interview televised on Monday that he sees a peace deal "emerging" and that two key Putin advisers - Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev - were in the "compelling meeting."

"Putin's request is to get to have a permanent peace here. So beyond the ceasefire, we got an answer to that," Witkoff said, acknowledging that "it took a while for us to get to this place."

A US delegation is set to hold talks with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia later on Sunday about a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, followed by US-Russian talks on Monday, also in Saudi Arabia.

"I think we might be on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world at large."

He added that business deals between Russia and the United States were also part of the negotiations.

"I believe there's a possibility to reshape the Russian-United States relationship through some very compelling commercial opportunities that I think give real stability to the region too," he said.

Despite a flurry of diplomacy, there has been little meaningful progress on Trump's main aim of achieving a Ukraine ceasefire.

Last month, Putin rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for a full and unconditional pause in the conflict, while the Kremlin has made a truce in the Black Sea conditional on the West lifting certain sanctions.

