Trump-Zelenskyy discussed replacing Ukraine's ambassador to US: report
The list of potential replacements includes top ministers from Ukraine’s current cabinet.
Trump-Zelenskyy phone call / AP
July 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have reportedly discussed replacing Ukraine’s current ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova, during their most recent phone call on Friday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Zelenskyy has asked Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to begin consultations with US officials regarding a potential successor.

Among the leading candidates to replace Markarova are high-profile Ukrainian officials, including Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Markarova, a former finance minister, has served as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States since February 2021.

President Zelenskyy shared a statement on social media platform X, describing the call with Trump as a “very important and fruitful” conversation and “probably the best” between the two leaders to date.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the Bloomberg report.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
