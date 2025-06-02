ISLAMOPHOBIA
1 min read
Prague’s Muslims shunned in their bid to establish a mosque
After 10 rejections in six months, Prague’s Muslim community is still searching for a central place of worship.
Prague’s Muslims shunned in their bid to establish a mosque
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Craft Editor: Enes Danis / TRT World
21 hours ago

In the Czech Republic, a country rife with anti-Muslim narratives — fuelled by far-right rhetoric and political discourse — Prague’s Muslim community continues to face resistance in its efforts to establish a central mosque.

The New Arab reports that Prague’s Islamic Foundation has been rejected by landlords at least 10 times over the past six months. Each rejection came after the foundation disclosed its intention to use the property as a place of worship. While a few mosques exist on the city’s outskirts, the community is advocating for a more central and accessible location. 

Prague was once home to a Muslim worship space in the city centre — housed on the ground floor of a hotel — but it was shut down after the property owner received over 500 complaints from local residents and businesses, who objected to Muslims gathering outside after Friday prayers. 

While there are no official figures for the total Muslim population in the country, around 5,000 people identified as Muslim in a 2021 census.

Explore
Trump open to meet Putin, Zelenskyy in Türkiye
Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
Out of office, Matthew Miller now admits Israel committed war crimes in Gaza
Man convicted for burning Quran outside Turkish consulate in London
Floating piers, private military contractors — Why US bids to deliver aid to Gaza failed repeatedly
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said to be under new scrutiny from US prosecutors
No negative outcome in second round of Russia-Ukraine talks: Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
Here's everything you need to know about Poland's new president
Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul
Prague’s Muslims shunned in their bid to establish a mosque
Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation bolsters regional security: President Erdogan
Militants kill over 30 soldiers, overrun military base in Mali
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us