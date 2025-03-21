WORLD
2 min read
Over 100,000 people fled from DRC to neighbouring countries amid clashes — UN
The UN says funding cuts severely hampered humanitarian efforts, leaving thousands in volatile eastern DRC without life-saving aid.
Over 100,000 people fled from DRC to neighbouring countries amid clashes — UN
The conflict in the DRC has displaced more 500,000 civilians since December, according to the UN. / AFP
March 21, 2025

More than 100,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries due to clashes between security forces and the rebel group March 23 Movement (M23) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the UN said.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson Eujin Byun said on Friday that funding cuts have further deepened the effect on critical humanitarian aid efforts in the DRC.

"Critical funding gaps are severely hampering humanitarian efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and beyond, leaving thousands without life-saving aid and pushing an already dire humanitarian situation closer to catastrophe, " Byun said at the UN Geneva Office's weekly news conference.

"In less than three months, the number of Congolese fleeing to neighbouring countries has surged to over 100,000," she said.

Byun explained that all shelters previously hosting 400 displaced people in and around the city of Goma in North Kivu have been destroyed.

Humanitarian aid partners are struggling to rebuild shelters, leaving displaced individuals with very few survival options.

TRT Global - Around 42,000 people flee eastern DRC to Burundi 'just in two weeks': UN

TRT Global - UN seeks $40.4 million to strengthen preparedness and deliver life-saving protection and assistance to 275,000 internally displaced people in DRC.

🔗

DRC clashes

Earlier on Friday, the Rwanda-backed M23 said it is committed to a ceasefire in the eastern DRC despite its capture of a key town and no-show at peace talks this week.

Since the beginning of 2025, M23 rebels have launched continuous attacks, seizing control of multiple areas, including Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, and Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

Due to conflicts in the eastern DRC, approximately 1 million people have been displaced, and 7,000 have been killed since the start of the year.

The M23 group emerged following the collapse of a peace agreement signed on March 23, 2009, by regional countries to ensure security in eastern DRC.

The group became known as "M23" after the agreement.

M23 is largely composed of Tutsis, the same ethnic group as Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us