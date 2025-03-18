In pictures: Gaza babies among hundreds killed in Israeli air strikes
In pictures: Gaza babies among hundreds killed in Israeli air strikesIsraeli army says early Tuesday that it has conducted air strikes in Gaza, the largest since a ceasefire with Palestinian group Hamas took effect on January 19.
Palestinians, including children and women, who lost their lives and injured after Israel launched 'large-scale' air strikes across Gaza, are being brought to the Al Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, March 18, 2025. / Photo: AA
March 18, 2025

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that hundreds of people were killed in the latest wave of Israeli air strikes across the territory, with many of the victims being women and children.

Israel launched the strikes early Tuesday, claiming to have targeted only Hamas fighters.

However, videos and images posted on social media by Palestinians showed scores of civilians — including babies, children, and women — killed or wounded in what appeared to be indiscriminate bombardment.

Israel has, since October 2023, killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including nearly 18,000 children and babies.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
