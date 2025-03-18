The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that hundreds of people were killed in the latest wave of Israeli air strikes across the territory, with many of the victims being women and children.

Israel launched the strikes early Tuesday, claiming to have targeted only Hamas fighters.

However, videos and images posted on social media by Palestinians showed scores of civilians — including babies, children, and women — killed or wounded in what appeared to be indiscriminate bombardment.

Israel has, since October 2023, killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including nearly 18,000 children and babies.