The centrist and pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan won Romania’s presidential election, which concluded on Sunday. He beat George Simion, a far-right and a Trump admirer.

With nearly 54 percent of the vote, Dan defeated his rival George Simion, who had led the first round of voting on May 4.

Simion has raised concerns about the integrity of the vote. Speaking at a press conference , he warned of potential fraud. He alleged that 1.8 million deceased individuals remained on the electoral roll, quipping that he hoped they wouldn’t “rise from the dead and vote.”

On the surface, the election was a contest between two very different futures: one rooted in closer ties with the European Union and NATO, and another fuelled by nationalism, scepticism of Western institutions, and resistance to military support for Ukraine.

But it is not just a battle between two rivals. The campaign was marred by fierce ideological battles and competing allegations of foreign meddling.

The election was clouded by renewed allegations of Russian interference, including a disinformation campaign linked to Telegram. Authorities had already annulled last year’s vote over similar concerns of foreign interference.

The country finds itself back into the spotlight of an intensifying geopolitical debate: Who is interfering in Romania’s democracy — Russia or the West?

Western applause and suspicion

Dan’s victory was quickly celebrated by European leaders. France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Poland’s Donald Tusk, Moldova’s Maia Sandu, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen all offered congratulations.

Von der Leyen posted : “The Romanian people have turned out massively to the polls. They have chosen the promise of an open, prosperous Romania in a strong Europe. Together let’s deliver on that promise.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also welcomed what he called a “historic victory,” calling Romania a “reliable partner” in the region.

But as ballots were still being counted, controversy erupted over potential European interference.

Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, posted a statement on X, accusing the French intelligence services of attempting to pressure the company into silencing right-wing voices during the Romanian election.

“A Western European government (guess which 🥖) approached Telegram asking us to silence conservative voices in Romania ahead of today’s presidential elections. I flatly refused,” Durov wrote on X. “Telegram will not restrict the freedoms of Romanian users or block their political channels.”

He continued: You can’t ‘defend democracy’ by destroying democracy. You can’t ‘fight election interference’ by interfering with elections. You either have freedom of speech and fair elections — or you don’t. And the Romanian people deserve both.”

Durov later identified the official, a spy chief, directly: “This spring at the Salon des Batailles in the Hotel de Crillon, Nicolas Lerner, head of French intelligence, asked me to ban conservative voices in Romania ahead of elections. I refused,” he wrote on Sunday night. “We didn’t block protesters in Russia, Belarus, or Iran. We won’t start doing it in Europe.”

France’s foreign ministry categorically denied the allegation. In a statement, it said , “France categorically rejects these allegations and calls on everyone to exercise responsibility and respect for Romanian democracy.”

Accusations against Russia

Just as accusations were levelled against France, Romanian officials were also issuing fresh warnings about Russian meddling — a concern that has loomed large since the first round of voting was annulled in December due to evidence of outside influence.

Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who led that initial vote, was later banned from running after being charged with founding a fascist organisation.

Ahead of the second round, government officials warned that Moscow’s tactics may be resurfacing.

“During Romania’s ongoing presidential elections yet again, we see the hallmarks of Russian interference,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said .

“A viral campaign of fake news on Telegram & other social media platforms is aimed to influence the electoral process. This was expected & authorities debunked the fake news,” the spokesperson added.

Russia has already denied the interference allegations.