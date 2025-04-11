In a delightful and significant milestone, the Van cats at the Van Cat Research and Application Centre— part of Van Yuzuncu Yil University —have welcomed their first litters of 2025.

“We have started receiving the first kittens of the year,” Prof Abdullah Kaya, the centre’s director tells TRT World. “These births will occur in three phases throughout the year, and we anticipate additional kittens in the coming months.”

As part of ongoing efforts to preserve and protect this rare and culturally important breed, the centre plays a crucial role in securing the future of Van cats. Deeply embedded in the history and natural landscape of eastern Türkiye, these cats are now at the forefront of conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding their survival and maintaining their unique traits.

Conservation efforts

Since 1992, the Van Cat Research Centre has been dedicated to studying, breeding, and conserving the Van cat—a breed native to the Lake Van region in eastern Türkiye.

The centre’s mission extends beyond preserving the breed’s genetic purity; it also seeks to maintain the distinct physical and behavioural characteristics that set these cats apart. Its work has been crucial in countering the challenges the breed has faced, including habitat loss, crossbreeding with other domestic cats, and a reduction in the number of purebred Van cats.

This year’s first round of births—11 adult Van cats delivering 37 healthy kittens—marks the beginning of another year of meticulous breeding and conservation.

With its long history of breeding Van cats to maintain their original form, the centre focuses on producing kittens that closely resemble the authentic characteristics of the breed.

By year’s end, approximately 100 kittens are expected to be available for adoption. The health and well-being of each kitten remain top priorities, with staff ensuring that the young cats are well cared for and protected from disease and infection.

“We are ensuring that the kittens are raised in an optimal environment. Our team is highly skilled and works hard to prevent any loss of life,” Prof Kaya said. “We have a rigorous process in place to protect them from any potential health risks.”

Van Cat’s uniqueness

Van cats are unlike any other feline breed. Not only do they possess a striking physical appearance, but they also exhibit behaviours deeply rooted in their native environment.

Originating from the Lake Van region—home to one of the largest soda lakes in the world—Van cats have evolved traits that enable them to thrive in this distinctive landscape. Their large, muscular bodies are complemented by semi-longhaired coats that are both soft and waterproof, allowing them to adapt to the region’s cold winters and hot summers.

Their most striking feature is the “Van pattern”: predominantly white fur with coloured markings only on the head and tail. These markings are typically auburn but may also appear in cream or black. Their eyes are equally captivating—some Van cats have two different coloured eyes, one blue and one amber. The turquoise blue eyes, in particular, add to their regal and mysterious allure.

What truly sets Van cats apart, however, is their affinity for water. Unlike most cats, who typically avoid it, Van cats are enthusiastic swimmers. This unusual trait is believed to stem from their proximity to Lake Van, where cats may have learned to swim for relief from the summer heat or to hunt fish.

In fact, even domesticated Van cats are known to play with dripping taps or splash in water bowls. Their fondness for water is one of their most defining traits, and it makes them particularly endearing to those who own them.

Adoption and preservation

Beyond conservation breeding, the centre also runs an adoption program to place kittens into loving homes. Each year, dozens of kittens are adopted by families across Türkiye, helping raise awareness of the breed’s importance.

Prof Kaya adds, “We hope to have a Van cat in every home in Türkiye. Our goal is to maintain the purity of the breed while allowing people across the country to experience the joy of having a Van cat as a companion.”

To protect the breed further, Van cats are not permitted to be exported outside Türkiye. This measure ensures that the breed remains a rare and protected cultural symbol. The centre carefully monitors the health and welfare of each adopted cat and offers continued support to new owners.

To understand the bond between Van cats and their owners, TRT World spoke with Aysha F. Deligoz, an Istanbul resident who owns a 13-year-old Van cat named Prince. She recalled how adopting Prince transformed her perception of cats.

“I used to be afraid of cats until I adopted Prince as a kitten,” Deligoz says. “He’s always been gentle with me, and our bond has grown incredibly strong over the years. Sometimes, I forget he’s not human—he has such a personality.”

Prince’s quirks only deepen her affection. “He absolutely loves to bathe and even drinks water straight from the tap,” she says. “He’s very particular about his food and enjoys eggs and liver. But above all, he’s affectionate. He hugs me and sleeps in my bed every night. He’s truly part of the family.”

Symbol of Türkiye’s cultural heritage

Van cats are admired not only for their distinctive traits but also for their cultural significance. Throughout history, the breed has become a symbol of purity, uniqueness, and the natural beauty of the Lake Van region. Van cats have even become a part of local folklore, and their presence in the area is deeply cherished by the people of Van.

Recognising the importance of preserving this national treasure, the Turkish government has taken steps to ensure the protection of the Van cat breed. This includes the establishment of the Van Cat Research and Application Centre, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining the breed’s integrity and educating the public about the Van cat’s cultural value.

The centre works closely with local residents and institutions to ensure that the Van cat’s presence in the Lake Van region remains strong.

“The Van cat is a living symbol of our cultural heritage,” Prof. Kaya tells TRT World. “Our aim is not only to preserve the breed but to make sure that it continues to thrive in the region where it originated.”