In pictures: Tens of thousands protest in 'global strike for Gaza'
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Tens of thousands protest in 'global strike for Gaza'From Indonesia to Tunisia, tens of thousands hit streets to protest against Israel's genocide of besieged Palestinians in Gaza, putting fury toward US President Donald Trump near the centre of their demands.
Demonstrators hold a panner during a protest to condemn Israel's genocide in Gaza, on Beirut's corniche, Lebanon, on April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
April 7, 2025

In response to a global call for a strike, protesters from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Lebanon, Tunisia and elsewhere have marched in the streets to demand end to Israeli genocide in Gaza and condemn US complicity.

"For Gaza, its children, and women, to stop its annihilation and killing, we call upon all free people of the world to participate in the global strike to demand an end to the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip," said a statement from the Global Campaign to Stop the Genocide in Gaza.

The campaign has called for "civil disobedience until the genocide in Gaza stops."

Here are some powerful protest images —

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
