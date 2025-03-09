The Israeli army rounded up at least 16 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media.

In Ramallah, six Palestinians were arrested during the raids that targeted the towns of Silwad and Deir Qaddis, the official news agency Wafa reported on Sunday.

Israeli army forces also raided several homes in Ramallah city and its surrounding towns, arresting at least seven people, Wafa said.

Three more people were arrested in a military raid in the Al-Far’a refugee camp in Tubas.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank, where at least 930 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.