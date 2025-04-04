Around 200 groups are planning to hold over 1,300 protests against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Saturday, marking the largest single-day demonstration of the new Trump administration.

The "Hands Off!" anti-Trump protest, organised by progressive groups like Third Act and MoveOn, opposes Trump's alleged "hostile takeover" of the government, economy, and rights, with Musk as a key ally.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!" the organisers said.

Protests are planned across all 50 states, with additional events in international cities such as London, Berlin, and Paris.

The movement's "Hands Off!" message urges Trump and his allies to cease meddling with social programmes, federal jobs, civil rights, consumer protections, and democratic institutions.

Key grievances include Trump's tariffs causing a stock market crash, cuts to USAID, government layoffs by Musk's DOGE, and policies seen as anti-immigrant and harmful to the environment and democracy.

"This is a nationwide mobilisation to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights — enabled by Congress every step of the way."

"They want to strip America for parts — shuttering Social Security offices, firing essential workers, eliminating consumer protections, and gutting Medicaid — all to bankroll their billionaire tax scam. They’re handing over our tax dollars, our public services, and our democracy to the ultra-rich," organisers added.

"If we don’t fight now, there won’t be anything left to save."

‘This is a hostile takeover’

The events will include rallies, marches, and speeches by notable figures like Representatives Jamie Raskin, Maxwell Frost, and community leaders.

Large turnouts are expected in Washington, DC, Boston, and Philadelphia, with gatherings at the National Mall and Boston Common.

The "Hands Off!" movement highlights public discontent with Trump's second term, intensified by Musk's controversial role, and follows earlier protests like the "Tesla Takedown" and "People’s March" in 2025.

Organisers accused Trump administration of "assaulting our communities and our rights — targeting veterans, kids, seniors, farmers, immigrants, and political opponents."

"They won’t stop there. This is not just corruption. This is not just mismanagement. This is a hostile takeover."

March for Palestine

Meanwhile dozens of groups have announced they will march outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters to protest against the Trump administration's relentless crackdown on pro-Palestine voices and Gaza genocide.

"Trump and his billionaire administration think that they can repress our movement by targeting and persecuting our leaders in a historic crackdown on free speech. But we are not afraid. April 5 will be a show of force where we will take a stand against the persecution of Mahmoud Khalil and so many other student leaders," the People's Forum, one of the organisers, said in a statement.

The march aims to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, Badar Khan Suri, and Rumeysa Ozturk, along with other students who have criticised Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

"This march will send a powerful message that the people of this country reject Trump's crackdown on the right to protest, just like we reject our tax dollars being used to massacre people in Gaza," said Layan Fuleihan of the People's Forum.

The march comes amid a heavy crackdown by Trump and his government on pro-Palestine voices protesting Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.