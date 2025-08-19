US
2 min read
US denies role in release of Israeli cyber official accused in Nevada minor abuse case
State Department says Israeli government-linked employee was released by state court, not US intervention.
US denies role in release of Israeli cyber official accused in Nevada minor abuse case
State Department says Israeli government-linked employee was released by state court, not US intervention / Reuters
19 hours ago

The United States has rejected claims that it intervened to secure the release of an Israeli cybersecurity official arrested in Nevada on charges of soliciting abuse from a minor.

"The Department of State is aware that Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, an Israeli citizen, was arrested in Las Vegas and given a court date for charges related to soliciting sex electronically from a minor," the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs wrote Monday on X.

"He did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date. Any claims that the US government intervened are false," it added.

The court records reviewed by Reuters show a $10,000 bond was posted in Alexandrovich's case at the Henderson Detention Center, southeast of Las Vegas, on August 7.

Alexandrovich, 38, is listed on the Israeli government website as head of the Technological Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate, an agency overseeing civilian cyber defence.

Recommended

The arrest reportedly took place last week, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office downplayed the incident.

It claimed Alexandrovich was only "questioned" and had "returned to Israel as scheduled."

Reports of Alexandrovich’s release quickly drew speculation about possible political pressure, given Washington’s longstanding ties with Israel.

The State Department’s denial sought to head off accusations of favoritism in a case involving a senior Israeli government-linked figure.

The charges against Alexandrovich relate to alleged electronic solicitation of abuse from a minor.

Nevada state officials have not publicly detailed the timeline of proceedings, though the case is expected to advance in local court in the coming weeks.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us