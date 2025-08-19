WORLD
3 min read
US working with other countries on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine: Rubio
While many countries are willing to provide guarantees, the US Secretary of State says, Ukraine itself considers a strong military the most important safeguard for its future.
US working with other countries on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine: Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says neither Russia nor Ukraine would get 100% out of peace deal as Washington tries to bring about end of war. / Reuters
16 hours ago

Washington is coordinating with European and non-European countries to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“We will work with our European allies and non-European countries, by the way, to build such a security guarantee,” Rubio said during an interview with FOX News on Monday.

“We’re working on that right now. We’ll continue to work on that. And that will be something that will have to be in place after a peace deal so that Ukraine can feel safe moving forward, and we're coordinating that.”

He added that while many countries are willing to provide guarantees, Ukraine itself considers a strong military the most important safeguard for its future.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy faces tough choices on territory. What compromises might he offer in meeting with Trump?

“We are no longer giving Ukraine weapons. We are now selling them weapons, and European countries are paying for it through NATO. They are using NATO to buy the weapons and transfer them to Ukraine,” Rubio said.

The US Secretary of State also said that any eventual peace deal between Ukraine and Russia will require “concessions” from both sides, including potentially on territory, while Washington and its allies are coordinating on long-term security guarantees for Kiev.

“In any negotiation to bring about the end of a war, or any conflict for that matter, it’s going to require both sides to receive but also to give. In essence, one side is not going to get 100% here,” Rubio said.

Recommended

“Each side is going to have to make some concessions. And obviously, land or where you draw those lines — where the war stops — is going to be part of that conversation.”

Rubio’s remarks came after a White House meeting on Monday between President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

During the talks, the leaders discussed plans for security guarantees that could provide Ukraine protection similar to NATO’s collective defence framework.

Rutte earlier noted that under the leadership of the UK and France, a group of 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, has been working on developing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Monday’s meeting followed Trump’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and a previous contentious encounter with Zelenskyy in February this year.

European leaders used the gathering to push for a ceasefire and strong security assurances before any peace deal.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us