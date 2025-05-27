WORLD
2 min read
Iran’s Pezeshkian visits Oman to push nuclear talks
Iran’s president heads to Oman seeking “peace and stability” after Trump calls latest negotiations “very, very good.”
Iran’s Pezeshkian visits Oman to push nuclear talks
The most recent round of talks was held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on May 11. / Reuters
May 27, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday began a two-day visit to Oman, which is mediating ongoing nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

Pezeshkian travelled to Muscat looking to promote "peace and stability", he said, two days after US President Donald Trump described the latest negotiations as "very, very good".

"We hope to engage in dialogue to reach a shared perspective and a common voice on promoting peace and stability in the region," Pezeshkian said in a televised speech before leaving Tehran.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed on Monday that the visit would address the ongoing nuclear talks.

A statement from Iran's presidency said Pezeshkian met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and told him Tehran appreciated Oman's help in the talks, "and we hope that this process will lead to positive results".

TRT Global - Trump says US-Iran nuclear talks see 'serious progress', seeks Gaza de-escalation

Trump says there will be another round of nuclear talks with Iran "very soon."

🔗

Highest-level contact

Oman, Iran's neighbour across a narrow strip of sea, has since April facilitated five rounds of talks between Tehran and Washington, which do not have diplomatic relations.

Although the latest meeting in Rome on Friday ended without tangible progress, the talks were warmly received by Trump.

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," he said, adding that an announcement could come "over the next two days".

The United States is seeking to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons -- which Tehran denies seeking -- as the Iranians seek relief from crippling sanctions.

The talks are the highest-level contact between the countries since the United States quit a previous nuclear accord during Trump's first term.

Ahead of Pezeshkian's visit, Iran's central bank governor Mohammadreza Farzin arrived in Oman on Monday to discuss "monetary and banking cooperation" and commercial exchanges, Iranian media reported.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us