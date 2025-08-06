Japanese leaders renewed calls for a world without nuclear weapons as Japan marked the 80th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed his country’s commitment to global nuclear disarmament and said Japan is the only nation to suffer atomic bombings during war, broadcaster NHK reported.

"When I visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, I renewed my resolve that these unbearable ordeals and memories should not be allowed to fade away and must be handed down through future generations," he told the participants of a ceremony held at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima City on Wednesday.

"Eighty years have passed since the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, turning this city into a scorched wasteland in an instant, and I respectfully offered my sincere condolences to the spirits of those who lost their lives," he said later on X.

In a speech, Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui warned of "an accelerating trend toward military buildup around the world", against the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israeli war on Gaza.

"These developments flagrantly disregard the lessons the international community should have learned from the tragedies of history," he said.

The ceremony began at 8.15 am local time (2315GMT Tuesday), the exact moment the US dropped the bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.

Survivor numbers dwindling