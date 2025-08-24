WORLD
2 min read
France summons US ambassador over anti-Semitism allegations
Kushner urged Macron to enforce hate-crime laws and ease criticism of Israel, blaming France’s stance on Palestine for fuelling anti-Semitism.
France summons US ambassador over anti-Semitism allegations
Kushner’s letter to Macron came days after Netanyahu accused him of fuelling anti-Semitism by backing recognition of a Palestinian state. / Reuters
August 24, 2025

France summoned the American ambassador Charles Kushner after he wrote a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging France had failed to do enough to stem anti-Semitic violence, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Kushner, who is Jewish and whose son is married to US President Donald Trump's daughter, published the open letter in the Wall Street Journal amid deep divides between France and the US and Israel.

In the letter, he urged French President Emmanuel Macron to more urgently enforce hate-crime laws and tone down criticism of Israel, saying French government statements about recognising a Palestinian state have fuelled anti-Semitic incidents in France.

"France has learned of the allegations made by the United States Ambassador, Mr. Charles Kushner, who, in a letter to the President of the Republic, expressed his concern about the rise in anti-Semitic acts in France and noted the alleged lack of sufficient action by the French authorities to combat them," the ministry said.

"The Ambassador's allegations are unacceptable," the ministry said, adding Kushner would be due to appear on Monday.

RelatedTRT Global - 'We have no lessons to learn': France slams Netanyahu for accusing Macron of anti-Semitism

Calling for recognition of a Palestinian state

Recommended

Kushner's letter follows another sent to Macron by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week in which Netanyahu accused Macron of contributing to anti-Semitism by calling for international recognition of a Palestinian state, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Macron has emerged as one of the more forceful critics of Netanyahu's prosecution of the war in Gaza, particularly with regard to Palestinian civilian casualties, while Trump has steadfastly supported the Israeli leader.

"Public statements haranguing Israel and gestures toward recognition of a Palestinian state embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France. In today's world, anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism - plain and simple," Kushner wrote.

Kushner's son Jared Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism before their wedding in 2009. They have three children who are being raised Jewish.

Macron has publicly criticized anti-Semitism as antithetical to French values and increased security to protect synagogues and other Jewish centres in response to anti-Semitic incidents linked to the Israeli war on Gaza.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us