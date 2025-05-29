United States President Donald Trump will soon declare Syria a state that doesn't sponsor terrorism, US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said.

Barrack, who arrived in Damascus on Thursday, said Trump's goal is to empower Syria's current government.

He added that the US Congress backs Trump's steps towards Syria.

The US envoy told the Saudi Al-Arabiya television that the US believes peace between Syria and Israel is achievable, suggesting it should commence with a non-aggression agreement and a definition of borders and boundaries.

Earlier this month, the US president ordered the lifting of sanctions on Syria.

On Thursday, the US envoy met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa in Damascus, the state news agency SANA said, without giving details about the content of the meeting.

The meeting came after Barrack, along with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, opened the US ambassador’s residence in Damascus that had been closed since 2012, following Syria’s revolution against the Bashar al Assad regime one year earlier.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Barrack raised the American flag over the residence for the first time since the embassy closed in 2012, marking a new era of relations with Syria after the ouster of the Assad regime.

Reviving relations

Last month, Trump met with al Sharaa in Riyadh during his trip to Saudi Arabia, the first such meeting between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers last week that Washington supports efforts to help the new Syrian government succeed, warning that failure could lead to further war and regional instability.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Al Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.