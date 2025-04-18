The United States is prepared to recognise Russian control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Friday's report comes as US President Donald Trump's special Mideast envoy said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "permanent peace" in Ukraine.

"Putin's request is to have a permanent peace here. So, beyond the ceasefire, we got an answer to that," Steve Witkoff told Fox News.

The potential concession signals Trump's desire to secure a ceasefire deal.

It comes after Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated on Friday that the administration may abandon its peace-brokering efforts if negotiations fail to progress soon.

Witkoff said the peace agreement being discussed includes "five territories," referring to Ukrainian regions under Russian control, but noted that the talks also cover broader issues such as Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and efforts to boost trade between the US and Russia.

Crimea annexation

In February 2014, following Ukraine's "Revolution of Dignity" that led to the ouster of Kremlin-backed President Victor Yanukovych , Russian special forces took control of Crimea’s strategic sites, citing the need to protect ethnic Russians and the Black Sea Fleet.

On March 16, a referendum reported overwhelming support for joining Russia, though it was criticised as illegitimate by Ukraine, the UN, and Western nations.

Russia formally annexed Crimea on March 18, declaring it a federal subject, prompting international sanctions.

Ukraine evacuated thousands of military personnel, while some defected to Russia.

The Kerch Strait Bridge was built to integrate Crimea with Russia, but the region still remains internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.