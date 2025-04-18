US
2 min read
US open to recognising Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal — reports
Possible concession reported by Bloomberg marks President Trump's push for a ceasefire deal as officials warn the US could walk away from peace talks altogether if progress stalls.
US open to recognising Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal — reports
People walk past a banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sevastopol, Crimea March 22, 2025. / Reuters
April 18, 2025

The United States is prepared to recognise Russian control of the Ukrainian region of Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Friday's report comes as US President Donald Trump's special Mideast envoy said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants "permanent peace" in Ukraine.

"Putin's request is to have a permanent peace here. So, beyond the ceasefire, we got an answer to that," Steve Witkoff told Fox News.

The potential concession signals Trump's desire to secure a ceasefire deal.

It comes after Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated on Friday that the administration may abandon its peace-brokering efforts if negotiations fail to progress soon.

Witkoff said the peace agreement being discussed includes "five territories," referring to Ukrainian regions under Russian control, but noted that the talks also cover broader issues such as Moscow’s insistence that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and efforts to boost trade between the US and Russia.

TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine blame each other for undermining Black Sea truce efforts

Moscow insists that the truce is still in effect but demands sanctions relief.

🔗

Crimea annexation

In February 2014, following Ukraine's "Revolution of Dignity" that led to the ouster of Kremlin-backed President Victor Yanukovych, Russian special forces took control of Crimea’s strategic sites, citing the need to protect ethnic Russians and the Black Sea Fleet.

On March 16, a referendum reported overwhelming support for joining Russia, though it was criticised as illegitimate by Ukraine, the UN, and Western nations.

Russia formally annexed Crimea on March 18, declaring it a federal subject, prompting international sanctions.

Ukraine evacuated thousands of military personnel, while some defected to Russia.

The Kerch Strait Bridge was built to integrate Crimea with Russia, but the region still remains internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us