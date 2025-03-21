WORLD
1 min read
Russia's Shoigu 'arrives' in North Korea amid strong defence ties
Sergei Shoigu has travelled to Pyongyang to reinforce the partnership between Russia and North Korea.
Russia's Shoigu 'arrives' in North Korea amid strong defence ties
The visit by Shoigu reinforces the mutual defence pact between Russia and North Korea. [Photo: AFP] / AFP
March 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top security adviser Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea the TASS news agency reported on Friday, his latest visit amid dramatic advances in security ties between the countries.

The Russian news outlet also noted that Shoigu plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The TASS report did not have further details, and North Korea's state media did not report Shoigu's arrival.

Shoigu, former defence minister until May last year, had earlier made visits to Pyongyang as North Korea geared up to deploy troops to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

US and South Korean officials have said North Korea has deployed more than 10,000 troops who were sent into combat in Russia's eastern Kursk region and also shipped heavy weapons including artillery and ballistic missiles.

North Korea is believed to have received military and civilian technology and economic assistance from Moscow in return.

Neither Pyongyang nor Moscow has acknowledged Pyongyang's deployment of troops and weapons but said they had continued to implement a strategic partnership treaty signed by the countries' leaders in June last year, including a mutual defence pact.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us