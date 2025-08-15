POLITICS
2 min read
US to discuss Russian icebreakers, Alaska LNG projects during Trump-Putin summit — report
Nuclear-powered vessels to be discussed as part of potential energy deals alongside Ukraine ceasefire talks in Alaska, sources tell Reuters news agency.
US to discuss Russian icebreakers, Alaska LNG projects during Trump-Putin summit — report
A view shows the nuclear-powered icebreaker "Yakutia" during the launch ceremony at the Baltic Shipyard in Saint Petersburg, Russia. [File] / Reuters
August 15, 2025

The United States has internally discussed using Russian nuclear-powered icebreakers to support gas and LNG development in Alaska as a possible deal to pursue during President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

Trump was on Friday holding a "high stakes" meeting with Putin to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire and end the deadliest conflict in Europe since WW2.

The talks, at a Cold War-era air force base in Anchorage, are the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Trump returned to the White House.

One source told Reuters that the icebreaker proposal has been considered among White House officials as a potential agreement to secure at the summit.

The broader US-Russia negotiations over Ukraine have also included discussions on potential business deals, which the White House plans to continue pursuing during the meeting, the source added.

Russia operates the world's only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, crucial for maintaining year-round shipping on the Northern Sea Route, a strategic Arctic path for energy and trade.

RelatedTRT Global - In pictures: Trump, Putin walk down red carpet in Alaska for historic handshake

Mega projects

Recommended

Trump's administration is promoting the $44 billion Alaska LNG project, which would ship liquefied natural gas via an 800-mile pipeline from Alaska’s north to Asian markets, as an alternative to Russian LNG.

Another proposed venture, Qilak LNG, is targeting annual production of 4 million tonnes for export to Asia.

Mead Treadwell, a Qilak LNG founder, said it would not be unusual for a US LNG project to use icebreakers from any nation authorised by Washington.

"But we haven't specifically asked for that," he said.

An industry source told Reuters that Alaska LNG had "no identified needs for Russian icebreakers."

It was unclear which, if any, project might benefit from such an arrangement if a deal were reached.

Nuclear icebreakers could also be used to transport construction materials and heavy equipment to Alaska’s remote, infrastructure-poor regions, where harsh weather and sea ice pose logistical challenges.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us