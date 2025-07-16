POLITICS
US sees 'misunderstanding' behind bombardment of Syria by ally Israel
Washington has not condemned Tel Aviv for striking Syria's army in violation of the country's sovereignty. Instead its top diplomat Rubio says "a real deescalation" is imminent.
Rubio says US is "concerned about the Israeli attacks in Syria," and that US is talking to all relevant parties to bring about an end to the attacks. / Reuters
July 16, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he expected imminent "deescalation" after Israel bombed the Syrian army's headquarters in capital Damascus.

"We think we're on our way towards a real deescalation," he told reporters on Wednesday, citing a "misunderstanding" between Israel and Syria.

"In the next few hours, we hope to see some real progress."

Rubio said the United States was concerned, adding that he had just spoken to the relevant parties over the phone.

"We're going to be working on that issue as we speak. I just got off the phone with the relevant parties. We're very concerned about it, and hopefully we'll have some updates later today. But we're very concerned about it," Rubio added.

Israel killed at least one person and wounded 18 others in its fresh air strikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The state news agency SANA said on Wednesday that warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

Israel's Army Radio confirmed the strike near the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

RelatedTRT Global - What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?

Israel moving some troops from Gaza to Syria frontiers

Witnesses told the AFP news agency they heard an explosion in the area of the palace, a high-security compound which is located on a hill overlooking the capital and is where President Ahmed al Sharaa receives visitors.

A 51-year-old Damascus resident, requesting anonymity due to the security situation, said she was on her balcony trying to see the aftermath of the strikes near the army headquarters when she "heard an explosion and saw smoke rising near the presidential palace".

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Damascus with "painful blows."

The Israeli army has been bombarding Syria since Tuesday, particularly in Sweida, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty on false claims of protecting the Druze in Syria.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.

Meanwhile, an Israeli military official said on Wednesday that some troops stationed in besieged Gaza were to be redeployed to the area of the frontier with Syria, in an apparent move to destabilise its neighbour.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
