Israeli troops to remain atop Mt Hermon indefinitely: defence minister
Israel says its troops have taken up positions inside a UN-monitored demilitarised zone within Syria.
Israeli soldiers stand by military bulldozers and vehicles in Syria, near the occupied Golan Heights. / Photo: Reuters
January 28, 2025

Israeli troops who occupied strategic ground in southern Syria after the fall of Bashar al Assad will remain on the summit of Mount Hermon indefinitely, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday after visiting troops there.

Katz said Israel would not allow what he described as "hostile forces" to establish themselves in southern Syria.

Mount Hermon, a huge cluster of snowcapped mountain peaks towering above the Syria-Lebanon border, overlooks the Damascus countryside as well as the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War.

Israel says its troops have taken up positions inside a UN-monitored demilitarised zone within Syria, and some have ventured beyond it. Israeli officials have previously said that the moves were limited and temporary.

Israel's move into Syrian territory has been criticised as a violation of international agreements by a number of countries and the United Nations, which has called for the troops to be withdrawn.

Transfer of military equipment

Meanwhile, the Israeli army transferred and installed military equipment in the demilitarised zone in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, according to the military on Tuesday.

"As part of the logistical effort, equipment was provided to the forces to withstand stormy weather conditions, uniquely suited to the severe weather in the area," the army said in a statement on X.

The army said it established infrastructure and equipment "capable of withstanding various weather conditions, including temporary structures with an additional layer of insulation, heating equipment, generators and a water heating system".

"The comprehensive response also included, among other things, a unique medical building for treating cold-related injuries equipped with the necessary tools, as well as kitchens and a dining hall to provide hot meals for the soldiers."

According to the statement, thousands of winter supplies have been distributed to soldiers in the area with equipment tailored for snowy conditions, including heating bags, raincoats and winter boots.

