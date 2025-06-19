In pictures — Anti-war protesters rally outside White House as Trump weighs strikes on Iran
ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
In pictures — Anti-war protesters rally outside White House as Trump weighs strikes on IranDemonstrators call on President Trump to stop US involvement in possible escalation and condemn Israel's atrocities in the region.
Protesters rally outside White House against Israel-Iran war, in Washington / Reuters
June 19, 2025

Crowds gathered across from the White House to protest Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza and its ongoing military strikes on Iran, amid growing fears of direct US involvement in the conflict.

Protesters waved Palestinian and Iranian flags and carried placards condemning Israel's actions across the region, with particular criticism directed at hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Chanting slogans and holding signs, many demonstrators urged President Donald Trump not to involve the United States in what they called a "dangerous and unjust war" and called for an immediate end to the carnage in Gaza.

Here are some images capturing the scenes outside Trump’s official residence.

