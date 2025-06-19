ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
North Korea comes to Iran's backing, calls Israel 'a cancer-like entity for peace'
Pyongyang condemns Israel's killing of Iranian civilians as an "unpardonable crime against humanity" and accuses Tel Aviv of "state-sponsored terrorism".
North Korea comes to Iran's backing, calls Israel 'a cancer-like entity for peace'
North Korea warns US and European powers against "fanning up the flames of war" in Middle East. / AP
June 19, 2025

North Korea has condemned Israel's military aggression on Iran, calling it a "crime against humanity" and warning that it risks triggering a broader war in the volatile Middle East.

In a statement carried by state-run KCNA on Thursday, a spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said Pyongyang expressed "serious concern" over Israel's military attacks on Iran's civilian, nuclear and energy sites and "resolutely denounces it."

The spokesperson said the killing of civilians in Israeli attacks was "an unpardonable crime against humanity," and accused Tel Aviv of engaging in "state-sponsored terrorism" that was raising the risk of "a new all-out war" in the region.

North Korea also warned the United States and European countries not to intervene further.

"The present grave situation witnessed by the world clearly proves that Israel, supported and patronised by the US and the West, is a cancer-like entity for peace in the Middle East and a chief culprit of destroying global peace and security," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"The international community is strictly watching the US and Western forces fanning up the flames of war, taking issue with the legitimate sovereign right and exercise of the right to self-defence of Iran, the victim," they added.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump privately green-lights Iran strike plan but holds off final order — WSJ

'Catastrophic phase'

North Korea's comments come as US President Donald Trump said his "patience had run out" with Iran.

North Korea urged Washington to refrain, warning that actions by the US and its allies were "pushing the situation in the Middle East to an uncontrollable catastrophic phase."

Trump's comments came after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected his demands for an "unconditional surrender" and warned the United States of "irreparable damage" if it intervenes.

The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported that Trump had told aides on Tuesday he had approved attack plans for Iran but was holding off to see if Iran would give up its nuclear programme.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Why is there a scare around Israel hitting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Missile defense costs Israel roughly $285 million per day
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
EU says it has received ‘great support’ from Türkiye to evacuate citizens out of Tehran
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us