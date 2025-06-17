Israel's aggression on Iran has entered its fifth day as Israeli fighter jets struck the Iranian capital, Tehran, while Iran continued to launch drones and missiles at Israel in response.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said it had carried out 545 drone operations against Israel over the past 72 hours, with more retaliatory attacks under way.

Casualties are rising in both nations, prompting global appeals for restraint and a ceasefire.

However, fears are growing that the US may join Israel's aggression against Iran after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu incited Washington to support his military.



Here are some powerful images capturing the streets and skies of Iran during Israeli strikes.