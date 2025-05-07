WORLD
1 min read
The Kashmir conflict: How it began
Kashmir — a land divided, a conflict unresolved
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
May 7, 2025

Since 1947, India and Pakistan have fought wars, brokered fragile truces and witnessed countless flare-ups over this contested region.

Here’s a simplified timeline of a conflict that still shapes South Asia

1846: Princely State of Jammu and Kashmir established

1947: India, Pakistan declare independence. Kashmir’s status remains unresolved

1947: First war breaks out. Hari Singh, Maharaja of Kashmir, signs accession treaty with India

1949: UN-brokered ceasefire divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan

1950s: China gradually occupies eastern Kashmir

1957: Indian-administered Kashmir adopts a constitution, formalizing its status within India

1965: Second war breaks out over Kashmir

1966: Both sides agree to resolve future disputes peacefully

1972: Line of Control becomes the de facto border

1999: The Kargil War erupts; ends the same year after intense fighting

