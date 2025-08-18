In a few surreal minutes on camera in June , Senator Ted Cruz told Tucker Carlson that when God promised to “bless those who bless Israel” in the Biblical book of Genesis, he meant the modern state ruled by Benjamin Netanyahu.



Pressed by Carlson to clarify whether the ancient covenant applied to a contemporary government, Cruz said yes—without hesitation.

Chastising Carlson for challenging Cruz, the Jerusalem Post called him “the GOAT of replacement theology,” invoking an old and not entirely unfounded charge: that any Christian who doubts Israel’s ongoing divine mandate is guilty of supersessionism — the belief that the Church has replaced Israel as God’s chosen people.



But this tension is less about theology than epistemology. Christianity, in its relationship to Jews, often doesn’t want to be moral, just, or right. It wants to be true.



And whether something is true or not is not a moral question.



A faith that refuses to see

In Gaza, 90 percent of buildings have been destroyed. Premature babies died when Israeli soldiers cut power to their incubators. In early July, Israeli soldiers shot 400 starving civilians waiting for food.



Medics and journalists were targeted as senior officials called to starve the population. Men carry photocopied ration cards soaked in dried blood. Children are killed by snipers while eating. Mothers no longer produce milk because they are themselves starving.



While all this is happening, Jerusalem’s church leaders have issued a few, mostly cautious statements , avoiding direct condemnation.



Theological nuance can’t hide this reality: to claim ignorance is impossible; to accept complicity, unbearable.

So, churches default to pre-approved lament templates, with words like “heartbreaking scenes,” “complex situation,” and “praying for all sides” floating above the facts like incense above stone. They never land.



When commitment needs to be proven right all along to be valid, the capacity to make meaning and recognise responsibility recedes—leaving many Christians unequipped to make sense of reality in moral terms at all.

Silence in stone sanctuaries

Sixty miles from Gaza, Christ Church Jerusalem swings open its oak doors for Wednesday Eucharist. Built in 1849 by the London Society for Promoting Christianity Among the Jews (CMJ), it served as a base for British diplomatic and missionary activities, and it was the Middle East's first Protestant chapel.

Its purpose was to prove prophecy by facilitating Jewish return. Alexander Keith, one of the founders, is sometimes credited with early use of the phrase “a land without a people for a people without a land,” though it later became a core Zionist slogan. The abolitionist William Wilberforce was among its prominent supporters.

David Pileggi, the church’s rector, does not identify as a prophecy-based Zionist. He frames support for Israel as fidelity to the biblical narrative itself: “God elects the people of Israel to be a blessing to the nations of the world. The nations should return that blessing and receive light from the Jews until the end of the age.”



Sitting in the shaded courtyard, he tells TRT World the devastation in Gaza “inevitably leads people to soul-searching.”



Some parishioners have asked questions. When I press him, he describes criticising Israel as akin to walking through a minefield. He does not condemn nor defend the war outright. He is careful. Measured. Reluctant to interpret responsibility in public. Perhaps ambivalent.

Historian Yali Hashash learned of Christ Church while researching her dissertation on 19th-century poverty in Jerusalem’s Sephardic community.



She calls the church’s 19th-century mission a strategy of moral superiority: “They understood their key mission was to show the Jews—through charity and uplift—that Christianity was alive and true.”

That logic persists. Today, the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has supplanted UN aid with four “secure” food distribution hubs coordinated with the Israeli military—remote sites where Israeli forces have repeatedly shot starving civilians, with Human Rights Watch counting at least 859 killed between May 27 and July 31, 2025.

Its first executive director resigned before launch, saying he could not meet basic humanitarian standards, and was replaced by Johnnie Moore, a US evangelical leader who has denied the shootings and cast the project as an act of compassion.

Hashash, now part of a collective of Israeli professionals and academics called Feminists Against Armageddon, argues that Christian Zionists wield more influence over Israeli society than most realise—power rooted in Christianity’s longstanding habit of treating Jews as living proof of its truth.



Prophecy over people

Christian hermeneutic dependency has deep historical roots. When Napoleon floated the idea of a Jewish homeland in Palestine, it intensified British efforts to assert moral and religious authority in the region – culminating in the founding of CMJ and the construction of Christ Church.

The Napoleonic wars and the threat of secular nationalism forced European powers to compete not just for territory but for symbolic authority and moral legitimacy.



In the Holy Land, where Russia claimed protection of Orthodox Christians and France, Catholics, Britain, with no churches to protect, put in motion a new purpose: restoring Jews worldwide to Palestine to vindicate Biblical prophecy.

The Crimean War accelerated the process. In 1853, Russia claimed the right to protect Eastern Christians in Ottoman Jerusalem. Britain sided with the Ottomans to halt Russian expansion and pushed for land reforms in return. The 1858 Ottoman Land Code introduced individual land registration, paving the way for foreign purchases a decade later.

At first, peasants did not object because the new landlords rarely interfered. But Zionist immigrants acquired deeds and enforced evictions. In 1886, the first recorded fatal clash occurred in Petach Tikva when Jewish settlers expelled Palestinian tenant farmers from seasonal land.

In this logic of Christian vindication, faith is less an interpretive commitment and more a demand for empirical confirmation.



David Parsons, spokesman for the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, told me by phone that current events are “reminiscent of the darkest periods of Jewish history” but ultimately are “birth pangs of the coming age of peace.”



In his reading, Palestinian suffering is a prelude, a necessary step in the script’s final act. Not an independent reality.