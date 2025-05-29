Ben & Jerry's has publicly stated that Israel is carrying out genocide in besieged Gaza, a rare and bold stance for a major consumer brand that also sets up the ice-cream maker for another tussle with its London-based corporate parent Unilever.

"Ben & Jerry's believes in human rights and advocates for peace, and we join with those around the world who denounce the genocide in Gaza," the board said in a statement viewed by Reuters news agency on Thursday.

"We stand with all who raise their voices against genocide in Gaza-from petition-signers to street marchers to those risking arrest."

"When humanity is at stake, silence is not an option; now is the time to speak truth to power," it said.

Earlier this month, the company's co-founder Ben Cohen took part in a protest in the US Congress, calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

He was seen urging lawmakers to act.

His participation drew attention to Ben & Jerry's continued engagement with global justice issues beyond corporate statements.

Tussle with Unilever

Under a unique arrangement set during Unilever's acquisition of Ben & Jerry's in 2000, the independent board retains control over the brand's social mission and marketing decisions.

The statement is expected to reignite tensions between the two entities, particularly given past conflicts over Ben & Jerry's opposition to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

That move in 2021 led to lawsuits, sanctions, and significant financial consequences for Unilever.

In response, Unilever later sold Ben & Jerry's operations in Israel to a local distributor, prompting further legal action by the brand against its parent.

Unilever has criticised the board's continued involvement in polarising geopolitical issues and is now preparing to spin off its ice cream division to streamline operations and focus on growth.