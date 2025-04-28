Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday reaffirmed his country’s thanks for North Korea’s support to Moscow in retaking its border region of Kursk, where Ukraine had launched an incursion in August last year.

In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin said that units of the North Korean army played an active role in pushing Ukrainian troops out of the border region “in full compliance with international law” and the strategic partnership deal signed between Moscow and Pyongyang in November 2024.

“Korean friends acted based on a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradeship. We highly appreciate this and are sincerely grateful personally to the President of State Affairs Comrade Kim Jong-un, the entire leadership and people of the DPRK,” Putin further said.

Putin noted that Russia pays tribute to “the heroism, high level of special training and dedication” of North Korean soldiers who, he said, “fulfilled their duty with honour and valour, covering themselves with unfading glory”.

“We are confident that the relations of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation between our countries, tempered on the battlefield, will continue to successfully and dynamically develop in all areas,” he added.

On Saturday, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov declared that Russia retook control of the border region of Kursk, while also thanking North Korean soldiers who participated in military actions in the region in what was the first official confirmation of Pyongyang’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.