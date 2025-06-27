TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Russia 'ready' to hold next round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul: Putin
Russian President Putin thanks Türkiye for providing a platform.
Russia 'ready' to hold next round of talks with Ukraine in Istanbul: Putin
The dates of the next Russian-Ukrainian meeting will be defined by the head of the negotiation teams, Putin says. / Reuters
15 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is ready to hold the next round of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday in Minsk, Belarus, Putin said the date of the third round of the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul will be determined after completing the war prisoner exchanges, negotiated in Türkiye on June 2.

"In general, we are ready for this (next round of talks), we need to coordinate the place and time. I hope that the president of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, remains in his position to support this process, and we are very grateful to him for this," he said.

The dates of the next Russian-Ukrainian meeting will be defined by the head of the negotiation teams, he added.

"We are ready to hold such a meeting in Istanbul. But when specifically, these are the group leaders from both sides, and they are in constant contact, they are now agreeing on the time of the meeting," he said.

Putin added that in his opinion, the teams should discuss memoranda on a peace treaty.

Promoting diplomacy

Istanbul previously hosted a series of talks in March 2022 – just after the conflict began – aimed at finding common ground to end the armed conflict, but failed to reach a settlement to the war, which is now in its fourth year.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years again in the Turkish metropolis.

After two rounds of negotiations in May and June, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange more prisoners of war — focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded — and return the bodies of 12,000 soldiers that have been killed in the armed conflict.

Turkish President, a longtime champion of resolving the conflict, has repeatedly offered for Türkiye to host peace talks and do whatever it can to promote a resolution.

Türkiye has the distinction of enjoying good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

Explore
AI turns cyberspace into a battleground in Israel-Iran conflict
By Edibe Betul Yucer
What is Section 899, Trump’s ‘revenge tax’ that nearly reshaped global investment
Could There Be a Political Agenda Behind CNN’s Allegations Regarding Iran?
By Ata Şahit
Japan warns against repeating 'scars of atomic bombing' as Trump compares Iran strikes to 1945
Israel smuggles synthetic opioids into Gaza via flour aid
80 years on, is the UN in need of a structural overhaul?
By Kazim Alam
Development Road Project expected to generate over $50B in 10 years: Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Conflict in Sudan is spilling into Central African Republic: UN
Israeli-US food distribution scheme in Gaza a trap, 'must be dismantled': MSF
Israeli PM Netanyahu's request to delay his corruption trial denied
Why is Mexico threatening to sue SpaceX for Starship rocket blast?
The jail, the school, the hospital: A silent collapse in the American heartland
By Shiraz Mukarram
China and US finally reach a trade deal
Israeli soldiers deliberately shoot at unarmed Palestinians near aid sites in Gaza: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us