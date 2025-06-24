WORLD
Ireland is officially set to ban trade with Israeli firms in occupied Palestinian territories
Deputy PM says Ireland will be the first European country to formally ban trade with Israeli entities that operate in the occupied Palestinian territories.
FILE PHOTO: Irish PM Simon Harris says this is an important measure, because we are speaking up and speaking out on behalf of the people of Ireland. / AP
June 24, 2025

In a boost for the Palestinian cause, Ireland is set to formally ban trade with the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs), becoming the first European country to do so, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said on Tuesday.

“This is an important measure, because we are speaking up and speaking out on behalf of the people of Ireland in relation to this genocidal activity,” Simon Harris told reporters.

Harris said he hopes the “real benefit” of publishing this legislation will be that it may inspire other countries to do likewise.

“Because it’s important that every country uses every lever at its disposal,” he added.

The bill will ban trade with the occupied territories by making any import from there an offence under the Customs Act.

Ireland’s Cabinet formally approved drafting legislation, the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2025, in May to prohibit imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

