Foreign ministers of dozens of countries and representatives of many global forums have called for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and demanded implementation of two-state solution while rejecting US and Israeli plans to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from besieged Gaza.

In a joint statement of Antalya Ministerial Meeting for the implementation of the two-state solution, members on Friday agreed that the Israel-Palestine conflict "is in its worst phase in decades, undermining efforts for the implementation of the two-state solution, the international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter."

"The region has witnessed several cycles of negotiations, international initiatives, escalations and wars. However, the current political deadlock and humanitarian disaster have never been worse," the statement said.

"Despite decades-long discussions between the conflicting parties and international engagement, the two-state solution, which is internationally accepted as the only viable solution to the conflict, has been disregarded."

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, kicked off on Friday in the southern Turkish city of Antalya and is centered on the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World."

The meeting on Palestine was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Representatives of the Ministerial Committee on Gaza of the League of Arab States and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as the representatives of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, China and Russia with a particular focus on ending Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The statement said that the international community's efforts for a just settlement have yielded no results and the ongoing events reflect a long-standing conflict, not a new phase.

"We are convinced that lack of progress towards the implementation of the two-state solution is fundamentally fueling all kinds of extremism and violence, as current developments proved once more. We condemn all forms of violence and terrorism."

Unification of Gaza, West Bank, East Jerusalem

Warning that the unresolved conflicts risk future wars, the statement urged "the parties involved need to engage in genuine, committed talks, including through regional and international mediation."

"Meanwhile, the international community must assume its responsibility to support a political and just solution that brings an end to occupation and the waves of violence in the Middle East," the statement said, noting several efforts to support the implementation of the two-state solution are under way.

Diplomats at the meeting expressed "grave concern over recent developments" in Palestine and condemned the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, "in particular the indiscriminate attacks of Israeli forces resulting in the loss of an extremely high number of civilians and the deliberate destruction of the remaining vital infrastructure."

They urged an immediate, permanent ceasefire per UN resolutions and full implementation of the January 19 ceasefire and detainee release agreement, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

"We call as well for the unification of the Gaza Strip with the West Bank, including East Jerusalem under the Palestinian Authority (PA),” the statement said while emphasising the need for political and financial backing for the PA to fulfill its duties in Gaza and across Israel-occupied Palestine.

The statement firmly and unequivocally opposed any forced removal or expulsion of Palestinians from besieged Gaza, occupied West Bank, and occupied East Jerusalem.

"Forcing people out of Gaza by making Gaza unlivable is not voluntary migration. It is forced displacement, which we categorically reject," the statement said and reaffirmed support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The meeting praised Egypt, Qatar, and the US for mediating a ceasefire, crucial for reconstruction. It backed Egypt's reconstruction plan, coordinated with Palestine and supported by international partners.

The meeting endorsed the Cairo conference on Gaza's recovery and reconstruction, in collaboration with the UN and international donors.

The High-level International Conference on Palestine's peaceful settlement and the two-State solution will be held in New York in June, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, the statement said, adding it aims to identify actions to end occupation and implement the two-state solution, urging concrete, time-bound commitments.

'Starving Palestinians is unjustifiable'

The statement demanded an end to Israeli breaches of international law in the West Bank, including settlements, demolitions, land seizures, infrastructure destruction, military incursions, and annexation attempts.

"We emphasise that the legal and historical 'status quo' at Jerusalem’s Muslim and Christian Holy Sites be upheld and recognise the key role of the Hashemite Custodianship in that regard."

The statement condemned Israel’s use of aid as a weapon against Palestine, saying "aid must flow freely into Gaza, with Israeli crossings open and air and sea routes utilised. Starving Palestinians is unjustifiable."

It said the international efforts must focus on resuming the political process to end the occupation, following the ICJ 2024 opinion.

This involves a two-state solution, based on UN resolutions, the Madrid terms, and the Arab Peace Initiative, establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, including Jerusalem.

A "binding timetable with clear and irreversible benchmarks" is essential to ensure Israel and Palestine coexist peacefully, fostering Middle Eastern security and integration, the statement concluded.