Hamas calls Gaza crossing closures a 'war crime,' urges international action
‘Israel’s policies of starvation and collective punishment are a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws,’ says Hamas’ spokeperson.
Palestinians perform the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in a destroyed mosque in Gaza on March 07, 2025. / AA
March 7, 2025

Hamas condemned Israel’s continued closure of Gaza’s border crossings, calling it an “extension of the ongoing genocide” against Palestinians in the besieged enclave and a "war crime" that necessitates international intervention.

“Tightening the siege on Gaza, closing the crossings for the sixth day in a row, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid are forms of genocide that has not ceased against our people,” said Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al Qanou in a statement on Friday.

He added: “Israel’s policies of starvation and collective punishment are a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws, and a war crime that the world must stop and hold its perpetrators accountable.”

Qanou renewed calls for the international community and human rights organizations to “compel the Israeli occupation to open the crossings, allow humanitarian and medical aid into Gaza, and end the suffering of Palestinians in the Strip.”

Israel halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

More than 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 111,800 have been injured in a brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. The assault, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on January 19.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
