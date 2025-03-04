WAR ON GAZA
Israel to cut water, electricity to Gaza as Netanyahu rejects talks on second phase
"We have a series of measures to pressure Hamas. We also prepare militarily to return to fighting, and we do not rule out the possibility of cutting off water and electricity to Gaza," Netanyahu’s spokesperson says.
Palestinians struggle to survive amid ruins as Israel halts aid to Gaza. / AA
March 4, 2025

An Israeli spokesperson has said that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government does not rule out cutting off water and electricity to Gaza to pressure the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"The longer Hamas continues to refuse, the more leverage Israel will have," Netanyahu’s spokesperson Omer Dostri told the local radio 94FM.

"We have a series of measures to pressure Hamas. We also prepare militarily to return to fighting, and we do not rule out the possibility of cutting off water and electricity to Gaza," he said.

Israel “is fully coordinating with the US and wants to give a chance to return as many living hostages as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Netanyahu has refused to enter negotiations for the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. Instead, he wants to extend the first phase of the deal.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza on Sunday, shortly after the first phase of the ceasefire deal ended.

TRT Global - 'Plan Hell': Israel to resume Gaza war within a week

TRT Global - Israel has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to bring an end to its war in Palestine's Gaza.

Genocide

Hamas has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abide by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately start negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed sources, said Israel plans to implement an escalatory strategy against Gaza within a week, including cutting off electricity, assassinations, and displacing Palestinians from northern Gaza to the south.

Nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 111,000 others wounded in a brutal Israeli war since October 2023.

The onslaught, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
