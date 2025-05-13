TÜRKİYE
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Shehbaz Sharif 'profoundly' touched by Erdogan’s 'strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity'.
Pakistan is proud of its "long-standing, time-tested, and abiding" fraternal ties with Türkiye," Sharif said. / AA
May 13, 2025

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his role in promoting peace in South Asia, following Islamabad's military standoff with India.

"I was profoundly touched by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan," Sharif wrote on X on Tuesday.

Pakistan, he added, is proud of its "long-standing, time-tested, and abiding" fraternal ties with Türkiye that have “grown stronger with each new challenge.”

“Constructive role, concerted efforts”

"I am particularly grateful for His Excellency’s (Erdogan) constructive role and concerted efforts in promoting peace in South Asia," said Sharif.

"May the bonds between Pakistan and Türkiye continue to grow stronger as we work together to build a bright and prosperous future for our two countries and their peoples.”

Tensions rocketed between India and Pakistan, including an exchange of missiles and drones last week, following an attack by unidentified gunmen which left 26 people dead, mostly Indian tourists, on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir.​​​​​​​

The hostilities ended after the US mediated a ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbors, which has remained in effect since last weekend.

